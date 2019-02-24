Take 5: ‘With use of facial recognition, the robot can block a person if required’

The Kerala Police has become the first police force in the country to induct a robot. Deployed at the police HQ in Thiruvananthapuram, KP-Bot is modelled after a woman sub-inspector. It was developed by Kochi-based Asimov Robotics Pvt Ltd in association with Cyberdome, Kerala Police’s research centre.

Manoj Abraham, ADG, Kerala Police

Why was a robot inducted into the police force?

The Kerala Police is adopting technology to improve policing. This is the first research project. We are planning to use robots for traffic control and bomb disposal in the future.

What operations can the robot undertake?

The robot can identify people through facial recognition system and give the answers which we have already been fed. Through facial recognition, the robot would recognise senior officials and salute them. It will greet others by saying ‘Hi!’. At present, the robot can recognise 10 top officers at the headquarters and the number would increase in the coming days.

Will the robot be taught to do other things?

KP-Bot’s efficiency will improve over time. We plan to add more features such as voice recognition and video conferencing. With help of the facial recognition camera and training, it can block a person if required.

What is the power source?

KP-Bot has a battery-based power system. It can be used continuously for eight hours.

How many more robots is the force planning to buy?

This is a pilot project. If successful, we will procure more robots.