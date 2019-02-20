Kerala Police gets a robot — to receive visitors

KERALA POLICE on Tuesday inducted a humanoid police robot into the force, becoming the first police department in the country to use robot for police work. The robot named KP-Bot was unveiled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the state police headquarters, where the robot would be deployed to receive the visitors.

The KP-Bot was developed by Kochi-based startup venture Asimov Robotics Pvt Ltd and Cyberdome, a technological research and development centre of Kerala police.

Assistant Deputy General of Police Manoj Abraham, who is in-charge of cyberdome, said the robot, which is modelled after a woman police inspector, would give information about all services available at the police headquarters. The robot would be able to identify and guide a visitor to the department concerned. The robot would enquire about the details of the visitors and record their complaints. Besides, the robot would be able to remember a person who had visited the facility in the past.

In future, the system to detect explosives would be incorporated to the robot, which would identify and salute the senior police officers. The KP-Bot would issue identity cards for visitors and allot time for them to meet police officers.