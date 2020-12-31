scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

‘Anti-farmer’: Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against central farm laws in Kerala Assembly

Vijayan alleged that the agriculture laws, passed in Parliament, were not only "anti-farmer" but also "pro-corporate" and that at least 32 farmers have died during the protest so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2020 10:56:53 am
lockdown, lockdown 4, kerala lockdown guidelines, kerala lockdown guidelines 4.0, kerala lockdown, kerala lockdown list, lockdown 4.0 guidelines, lockdown 4 guidelines, india lockdown, lockdown in india, coronavirus lockdown, lockdown rules, lockdown 4.0 rules, lockdown rules in india, india lockdown guidelines, kerala lockdownMoving the resolution demanding the immediate repeal of the new laws, Vijayan said the country was now witnessing one of the most iconic protests by the farmers. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the three contentious central farm laws, over which the farmers have been protesting at the doorstep of the national capital for over a month now.

The resolution was moved in a one-hour special session convened to discuss the farmers’ issue and express solidarity with them.

Moving the resolution demanding the immediate repeal of the new laws, Vijayan said the country was now witnessing one of the most iconic protests by the farmers. He alleged that the agriculture laws, passed in Parliament, were not only “anti-farmer” but also “pro-corporate” and that at least 32 farmers have died during the protest so far.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Legislative assemblies have the moral responsibility to take a serious view when people have anxieties about certain laws which affect their lives,” he said, adding that agriculture was part of the country’s culture. The Centre had come up with the legislations at a time when the farm sector was facing challenges, he said, adding as a result of which the farmers were anxious they would lose even the present support price.

Earlier in October, Punjab Chief Minister had presented a draft resolution in the state assembly against the “anti-farmer” laws with an appeal to all parties to rise above political interests in the spirit of saving the state.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement