Lacks basic understanding’: Kerala CM Vijayan hits back at Rahul over CPI(M)-BJP ‘secret deal’ charge

A day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged a secret understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Kerala Assembly elections, CPI(M) politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Congress leader lacked “even the basic knowledge of an ordinary worker”.
Addressing a Congress election rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul targeted the CPI(M), alleging a secret deal with the BJP.
“There are only two parties fighting elections in Kerala. One is UDF and the other one is a partnership between LDF and BJP…. the policy of LDF cannot be differentiated from that of BJP,” he said.
Pointing to weak candidates fielded by the BJP in several seats witnessing triangular contests, Congress alleged a deal between the CPI(M) and BJP in multiple Assembly constituencies. Besides, the CPI(M) fielded a hotelier as an independent candidate in Palakkad, where the BJP has high stakes. The issue has gained traction during the campaign.
Rahul also said the case involving Vijayan was not progressing due to alleged collusion between the BJP and the LDF.
Hitting back, Vijayan said: “Rahul Gandhi is a national-level leader. However, the reality is that he does not have the basic understanding of an ordinary worker. He is not willing to understand things clearly. He has not learned from experiences. This is not befitting a political leader”.
Vijayan said the Congress is working as a B team of the BJP everywhere. Referring to the liquor policy case in Delhi, he said Rahul had asked why Arvind Kejriwal was not arrested, and added that when the court acquitted Kejriwal, it was a slap on Rahul as well. In the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress adopted a stand favouring the BJP, he said, adding that by strongly opposing the AAP, it helped the BJP win.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More