Lacks basic understanding’: Kerala CM Vijayan hits back at Rahul over CPI(M)-BJP ‘secret deal’ charge

A day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged a secret understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Kerala Assembly elections, CPI(M) politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Congress leader lacked “even the basic knowledge of an ordinary worker”.

Addressing a Congress election rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul targeted the CPI(M), alleging a secret deal with the BJP.

“There are only two parties fighting elections in Kerala. One is UDF and the other one is a partnership between LDF and BJP…. the policy of LDF cannot be differentiated from that of BJP,” he said.