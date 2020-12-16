Kerala: PFI chairman suspended for ‘violating service rules’

The probe found that Salam had ostensibly gone abroad several times without sanction from the PSU, and that his action amounts to violation of KSEB service rules.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has suspended O M Abdul Salam, national chairman of the Popular Front of India (PFI), on charges of violating government servant conduct rules.

KSEB issued the suspension order on December 14 after its internal vigilance wing looked into a complaint against Salam, alleging that he had made foreign trips.

The probe found that Salam had ostensibly gone abroad several times without sanction from the PSU, and that his action amounts to violation of KSEB service rules. Salam works as a senior assistant with the regional audit section, electrical section, in Malappuram district.

The Enforcement Directorate had recently raided his premises as part of its nationwide action against PFI office-bearers. The PFI was under the scanner of investigating agencies for its alleged role in funding anti-CAA protests.

Stating that the suspension is not for holding a post in an organisation, an official said, “The disciplinary action is for going on foreign trips without permission. He will be served a chargesheet. Further action would be based on his reply.” The suspension order states that KSEB’s internal probe found Salam was questioned by ED. The PFI chairman was not available for a comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.