Political schools, 50% quota below 50 years of age for leaders: KPCC sends recommendations for discussion at Congress meet

As the Congress party began its three-day session in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday sent a recommendation for discussion at the Nav Sankalp Shivir, 2022.

The Kerala Congress unit has put forward news ideas, including that of a political school for party workers and leader, and a 50 per cent reservation for leaders below 50 years of age.

Here is the full list of recommendation send by the KPCC:

1. Formation of Congress Unit Committee at basic level

The party unit in its statement said that the reorganization thinking of the party must begin with the smallest organizational structure of the Congress. The basic committee of the congress party shall be the congress unit committees (CUC) beyond booth level committee. There shall be 5 or more unit committee in each booth consisting of 15 to 20 Congress families.

2. Congress Donor System

The Congress donors are essentially Congress workers who are ready to donate a fixed amount of money for the Party’s functioning on a monthly basis, the KPCC suggested. Donors should be able to deposit money into a specified bank account by the 10th of each month. The validity for each donor should be one year and it may be renewed. The Booth Treasurer should be given the responsibility to coordinate CUC level Congress donors.

3. Political School

Congress Party should run political schools with specified curriculum and academic faculty that train our leaders and workers with Congress ideology, discipline, strategy, Indian constitution and demography. Structured trainings must be made compulsory for every party worker from top to bottom.

4. 50 percent reservation for leaders below 50 years of age.

50 percent of the party and parliamentary opportunities may be reserved for fresh and new faces below the age of 50 who have proved their mettle through the frontal organisations of Congress Party. This will attract more youngsters to the party and make the organisation more youthful and dynamic.

5. Organisational Conference and Rallies

The Party should conduct conferences and rallies across all tiers of the organisation, from unit committee up to state level. The conferences should conduct detailed deliberation on various issues affecting citizens and should ensure the participation of experts and luminaries from all walks of life.

6. Secular summits

The greatest threat our nation has been facing is the rising communalism and divisive ideologies deliberately motivated by some forces especially the Sangh Parivar. In order to keep a check on the rising communal politics, secular summits may be organised by AICC inviting religious leaders from various faiths across the world, reputed scholars etc.

7. Economic summits

People are much suffering due to the economic policies of the NDA Government. Congress party may organise periodical economic summits to expose the government’s exploitive nature and reasons behind the economic chaos including the rise in fuel price and inflation. Representatives from internationally renowned agencies, economic experts from other countries should be included.

8. Bottom level party offices

The Party may take immediate steps to have permanent block level party offices all over the nation. The offices may be constructed or purchased in the name of PCC so that regional defections will not affect the ownership of offices.

9. Setting up of disaster management and social service team

Unprecedented pandemic and flood situation have been happening in our country. Party should constitute DCC level medical and palliative team with ambulance support. A trained wing for serving at the time of natural calamities is also vital to bring party closer to general public.

10. Finance Committee and Annual Audit

Annual fund raising campaigns may be organised nationwide and finance committee may be constituted under the treasurer in various levels of committees. In order to ensure financial transparency, PCC and DCC accounts may be audited periodically.