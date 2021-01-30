Kerala pay revision panel recommends salary hike, burden on govt Rs 4,810 cr

The highest salary recommended is Rs 1,66,800 and the highest pension is Rs 83,400. (Representational)

The 11th pay revision commission on Friday submitted its report to the Kerala government, recommending an increase in the lowest salary under the state service from Rs 16,000 to Rs 23,100 and hiking the lowest pension from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500.

The highest salary recommended is Rs 1,66,800 and the highest pension is Rs 83,400.

The state has 5 lakh each employees and pensioners. Of the employees, 60 per cent are in the education and health sectors, which have been key to the state’s social development indices.

The hike in salary and pension would bring an additional annual burden of Rs 4,810 crore for the cash-strapped state government.

The recommended hike in salary and pension would have retrospective effect from July 2019. As the notification for the assembly elections is likely to come next month, the government would have to soon take a decision on the recommendations.

The commission has also recommended a 1-year parent care leave for employees to take care of their bed-ridden parents. The employees availing that leave would get 40 percent leave salary. There is also a child-care leave to look after the children below the age of 3. There is a recommendation to increase paternity leave from 10 days to 15 days.