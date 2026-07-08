Kerala hits pause on tunnel project, day after 3 die in Wayanad

Construction on the Kozhikode side has progressed, with boring of one of the tunnels crossing the 50-metre mark. (PTI Photo)

The Kerala government Wednesday decided to suspend construction of the Wayanad twin tunnel project until all vulnerable factors are reviewed.

Tuesday’s tragedy at the preparatory work near the tunnel entrance in Wayanad killed three migrant workers and left five others missing. Search operations are still on for the missing workers.

After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan told the media that the government would initiate legal and technical probes into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. There was also a landslide above the construction site. While granting environmental clearance for the tunnel, the Union government had laid down strict guidelines. “It will be examined whether the construction company complied with those directives. Work will resume only after evaluating all vulnerable factors,” he said.