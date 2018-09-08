Kerala: Panel probing sexual harassment complaint, will act based on its report, states CPM

P K Sasi has told media that he would accept any action from the party if he is found guilty. P K Sasi has told media that he would accept any action from the party if he is found guilty.

Under fire for protecting a party legislator in Kerala facing sexual harassment allegation, the CPI(M), the key constituent of the ruling LDF, on Friday said it would take action against the accused, P K Sasi, based on an investigation conducted by the party.

The CPI(M) state secretariat discussed the complaint that Sasi, who represents Shornur Assembly segment, tried to sexually harass a young district-level leader at the party office.

In a release, the CPI(M) secretariat said the party will take action against Sasi once it gets the report from the investigation panel of central committee members A K Balan, state minister for welfare of SCs, STs and backward classes, and P K Sreemathi, the MP from Kannur.

It said that unlike “bourgeois parties”, the CPI(M) does not believe in giving reception to the accused. Unlike CPI(M), no other party has taken stern action on complaints related to issues such as insulting women or sexual harassment, and that the party will act against Sasi as per its constitution and moral values, it stated.

The CPI(M) said the woman, a DYFI leader from Palakkad, had complained to the party state committee on August 14. Subsequently, party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought explanation from both the complainant and the accused.

On August 31, the state secretariat discussed the issue and took the stand that there must be a detailed investigation into the issue.

The DYFI is the CPI(M)’s youth front.

The CPI(M)’s reluctance to hand over the complaint to the police had triggered widespread protest in the state. The party, however, is of the view that it should handle the complaint since the woman had approached only the party.

The accused MLA, Sasi, told the media in Palakkad that he would accept any action from the party if he is found guilty. “The CPI(M) has the power to probe into the complaint. I also have the same strength to face the probe,” he said.

