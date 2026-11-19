When Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year, the BJP celebrated her as a prized catch. After all, she was legacy, being the daughter of former chief minister and Congress stalwart K Karunakaran. For the BJP, this, together with the entry of Anil Antony, son of another former Congress chief minister, A K Antony, had made for a significant coup.

On Thursday, Venugopal, who has been a member of the BJP national council, quit the party, calling her joining a “mistake”.

“It was a wrong decision, and I think it is high time I corrected it. Even when my father left the Congress (in 2004), I had remained with the grand old party,” she told the media. “I had not properly understood or studied the BJP’s ideology before joining it. My decision to quit has nothing to do with the fact that the BJP has not given any position. I discussed the matter with my brother (Congress minister K Muraleedharan), who left the decision entirely to me. I always felt like a fish out of water in the BJP.”