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- Congress
- Kerala BJP
When Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year, the BJP celebrated her as a prized catch. After all, she was legacy, being the daughter of former chief minister and Congress stalwart K Karunakaran. For the BJP, this, together with the entry of Anil Antony, son of another former Congress chief minister, A K Antony, had made for a significant coup.
On Thursday, Venugopal, who has been a member of the BJP national council, quit the party, calling her joining a “mistake”.
“It was a wrong decision, and I think it is high time I corrected it. Even when my father left the Congress (in 2004), I had remained with the grand old party,” she told the media. “I had not properly understood or studied the BJP’s ideology before joining it. My decision to quit has nothing to do with the fact that the BJP has not given any position. I discussed the matter with my brother (Congress minister K Muraleedharan), who left the decision entirely to me. I always felt like a fish out of water in the BJP.”
On future plans, she indicated that she would return to the Congress. “I want to be with my brother,” she said.
Padmaja had reportedly been disgruntled over the BJP’s failure to accommodate her in a key position, despite the party having projected her induction as a major political catch. Padmaja was reportedly eyeing plum posts such as Rajya Sabha membership.
In 2024, her decision to quit the Congress and join the BJP stemmed from what she similarly saw as neglect in the grand old party. She was not considered for the Rajya Sabha seat nor offered a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Thrissur, where BJP candidate Suresh Gopi defeated Congress’ K Muraleedharan. A former KPCC president, Muraleedharan contested the 2026 Assembly elections from the Vattiyoorkavu seat and went on to become a minister in the present Satheesan Cabinet.
Padmaja’s political career in the Congress had been shaped by the legacy of her father, and she had shot into prominence in the early 2000s, when Karunakaran called the shots in the party during the fag end of his career. In 2001, when her brother Muraleedharan was the KPCC president, Padmaja was made the chairperson of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.
She contested the Lok Sabha election from Mukundapuram (now part of Chalakudy) as a Congress candidate but lost to CPI candidate Lonappan Nambadan. In 2016 and 2021, she contested from the Thrissur Assembly seat as a Congress candidate but lost on both occasions.