Kerala oxygen share raised from 223 MT to 358 MT

The Centre Thursday increased the allotment of oxygen to Kerala from 223 MT to 358 MT with effect from May 15. A major chunk of the enhanced allocation would come from Linde India Jamshedpur, Inox-Kerala and SAIL Rourkela plant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately rush 300 MT oxygen from other states because of an impending cyclonic storm. The Met Department has predicted a cyclonic storm in parts of Kerala on May 14 and 15.

The Chief Minister, in his letter, pointed out that in the wake of a cyclonic storm, power supply to oxygen generation plants and filling stations could be disrupted.