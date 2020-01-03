Kerala ordinance to ensure right to burial for Christians

The ordinance came after the Orthodox faction denied burial for several people who followed the Jacobite faction. The ordinance came after the Orthodox faction denied burial for several people who followed the Jacobite faction.

With the denial of burial for several Christians in Kerala due to a dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Christian Church, the state government has proposed an ordinance to ensure that every faithful has the right to get a burial at his or her home parish.

The ordinance, which was ratified by the state cabinet on Wednesday, would be sent for the Governor’s consent. The ordinance came after the Orthodox faction denied burial for several people who followed the Jacobite faction. The funeral at some of the churches controlled by the Orthodox faction had led to a law and order issue. There have been instances of families keeping the bodies of their dear ones at mobile mortuaries while waiting for an intervention from the judiciary or police.

The dispute over ownership of parishes and their properties, including cemeteries, has continued for several decades. In 2017, the Supreme Court, on a petition by the Orthodox Church, had ruled that all churches under the Malankara Church would be governed as per the Church Constitution of 1934. Accordingly, several churches under dispute came under the control of the Orthodox Church and the court order was implemented with police action in some parishes.

The issue of denial of burial came up after people from the Orthodox faction refused to allow followers of the Jacobite faction to use their family vaults at cemeteries which were in control of the Orthodox faction. The government had tried to find a solution through discussions but the warring factions refused to budge.

