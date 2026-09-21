Orange alert for heavy rain in Kerala, 5 killed after flash floods in Malappuram

The weather department issued the orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Monday. (Source: V D Satheesan/ FB)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala for heavy rain, even as the remaining eight districts have been put on a yellow alert.

The orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur, with the met department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The weather department said rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm could occur over 24 hours in areas under the orange alert. Thunderstorms accompanied by surface winds of up to 40 kmph were also likely at isolated places. Light rain is also forecast in parts of Kollam, Palakkad and Kannur.