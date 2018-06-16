Kerala: One of two Nipah survivors, teen determined to be a nurse

Ajanya (third from left) is pursuing a degree in nursing. She contracted the Nipah virus in May. Ajanya (third from left) is pursuing a degree in nursing. She contracted the Nipah virus in May.

Written by Prajna Unikkumarath

Out of 18 people who contracted Nipah virus in Kerala, Ajanya M, a 19-year-old pursuing a degree in nursing, is one of only two who lived to tell the tale. Discharged from the hospital earlier this week, and following a week’s rest, as advised by the doctors, Ajanya is set to return to college soon. A native of Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, she contracted the virus in the first week of May — reportedly from a patient at the casualty ward of the Medical College Hospital. The outbreak had not occurred then and few people even knew of Nipah, whose natural hosts are considered to be fruit bats.

The other survivor of the infection is Ubeesh, from Malappuram district, who was discharged on Thursday. His wife, Sijitha, had succumbed to Nipah virus last month. Recalling her experience, Ajanya told The Indian Express over the phone, “(Initially) I was running a temperature and developed a headache. I visited the Medical College on May 14. At that time, we thought it was a monsoon-related fever.”

When the pain did not subside, she was admitted to the ICU of the Medical College. Doctors noticed that her symptoms showed signs of encephalitis, and sent her fluid and blood samples for confirmation. The tests came back positive. “When I was sick, I was not aware of the seriousness of the situation, because I was unconscious throughout my stay in the ICU,” she said. “I had gone in thinking it was just (common) fever. (But) my parents and relatives went through the most emotional distress because every day they were receiving reports of people dying of the virus.”

Her parents — father Sreedharan, a daily-wage labourer, and mother Vijitha, an ASHA worker — sat alongside her day and night as she battled the infection. Vijitha said, “Doctors told us to pray —- that’s the only way (to save her). So we kept praying.” Since the infection spreads rapidly through human body, the chance of survival is bleak — it depends to a large extent on how early a patient is brought in for medical care.

For close to two weeks, Ajanya was subject to intensive support care in the ICU, after which she was moved to an isolation ward on May 31. By then, the basic encephalitic symptoms had weakened and signs of recovery were imminent. “By the time I was moved into the isolation ward, I had gained consciousness – I was then filled in on the the nature of the sickness. It was surreal for me to even imagine how close to death I was.”

Undeterred by her experience, Ajanya said she is determined to become a nurse: “I understand that being in contact with various health hazards will become commonplace in my job, and I am ready to accept that risk.”

