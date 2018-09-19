Kerala: Onam special Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results to be out today

The results are expected to go live at 2 pm today The results are expected to go live at 2 pm today

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Onam special Thiruvonam Bumper. The bumper prize is worth Rs 10 crore, followed by Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore for the second and third prize respectively. The results are expected to go live at 2 pm today on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

The Onam bumper lottery is one of the most awaited lotteries released by the Kerala government. The price of a single ticket was Rs 250, inclusive of the GST. Earlier the results were to be announced on Thursday, but the date was preponed because of the floods in the state. The Onam bumper lottery (BR-63) was available in 10 series – SU, VA, RN, AJ, BL, TH, IR, UV, ON, AM.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

This year, the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has announced a special lottery to raise additional relief funds for the flood-ravaged state. Priced at Rs 250, the draw will take place on October 3 and the entire proceeds of the lottery will be directed to the CMDRF. “The lottery has been named ”Ashwas” and there would be a first prize of Rs. 1 lakh in each series and Rs. 5,000 for 108,000 tickets,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said. The lottery aims to raise Rs 100 crore, reported IANS.

