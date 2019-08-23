Kerala on high alert after reports of terrorist movement in Tamil Nadu

The Kerala Police in an official release Friday said that its state chief Lokanath Behera has directed district police chiefs to remain vigilant in the wake of reports of terrorist movement in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. There are reports that a group of terrorists has entered Tamil Nadu by sea.

While the Tamil Nadu police have confirmed that the terrorists belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba, there is no information yet by the Kerala police authorities on the identities, nationalities or outfit these extremists belong to.

At public places across Kerala where large crowds are likely to assemble, police officials have been asked to exercise caution and monitor every movement. Security will be strengthened particularly at religious places. Security checks will be stringent particularly in districts like Palakkad, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram which border Tamil Nadu.

The public has been asked to share information on the nationwide emergency number 112 if they notice suspicious circumstances or objects. An extensive control room has been set up in Thiruvananthapuram to deal with calls on 112.

The police alert comes on the day of Janmashtami, a day observed across the country as the birthday of Lord Krishna. On this day, across Kerala, Hindu temples and cultural organisations take out massive ‘shobha-yatras‘ or processions on roads with the accompaniment of men, women and particularly children in colourful costumes. Huge crowds are witnessed on this day at the most popular temples dedicated to Lord Krishna in the state.