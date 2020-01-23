Kerala nurse in Saudi Arabia tests positive for Coronavirus, CM asks Centre to take urgent steps

India has stepped up screening efforts at airports with 9,156 passengers from 43 flights screened for coronavirus infection so far. India has stepped up screening efforts at airports with 9,156 passengers from 43 flights screened for coronavirus infection so far.

A Keralite nurse working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the new coronavirus, which has killed 17 people in China, junior foreign minister V Muraleedharan confirmed on Thursday.

“About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well,” Muraleedharan tweeeted, adding that he has asked the Indian Consulate to provide all possible support.

Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), urging External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment.

According to reports, the nurse, who hails from Kottayam’s Ettumanoor was infected with coronavirus while taking the case of a Filipino nurse.

Meanwhile, the MEA has issued an advisory saying that people coming from China will have to go through a screening process at airports. “As far as protecting oneself while living in China is concerned, our Missions have made an effort for this there. But if you come to India you will have to go through the screening process,” MEA Raveesh Kumar said.

Thermal screening is being done for passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, at the identified international airports of Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

As part of the measures taken by the ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Civil Aviation, a travel advisory has been issued. Posting the advisory for passengers going to China, the health ministry tweeted, “Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secy (HFW) on Novel #coronavirus: We are on alert & our preparedness is sturdy. Passengers travelling from China requested to report to nearest public health facility in case they feel any symptoms.”

