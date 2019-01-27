SOS asks Kerala CM to stall transfer order of nuns who protested against rape-accused Bishop

Save our Sisters (SOS), the movement that spearheaded the protests against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has sought Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention to stall the transfer order of five nuns who had held an agitation against the Bishop till the trial in the case was over.

In a letter to the CM, the group said the rape survivor and the five nuns were facing an imminent threat of being separated and sent away from Kerala.

“The rape survivor and the other five nuns who supported her in the case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal are facing an imminent threat of being separated and sent away from Kerala by the Missionaries of Jesus,” SOS said in the letter accessed by news agency ANI.

The Catholic Church in Kerala transferred five nuns from its Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad who had participated in protests against Mulakkal. They were later asked to comply with the order and move out of the congregation’s premises.

Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun belonging to the order of Missionaries of Jesus several times between 2014 and 2016. He spent three weeks at Pala jail before he got bail.

SOS further urged the Kerala government to ensure that the transfer order was not enforced upon them, thereby endangering their lives. “We call upon govt to initiate immediate action to forestall the move to remove them, from their present convent where the government is giving protection, till the trial is completed,” it mentioned.

Last year, the five nuns — Sr Alphy Pallasseril, Sr Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Sr Josephine Villoonnickal, Sr Ancitta Urumbil, Sr Neena Rose — held an indefinite strike near the Kerala High Court premises in Kochi, demanding the arrest of Mulakkal.