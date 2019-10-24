Kerala nun rape case: Victim moves women’s panel, cites online harassment by bishop

A nun who filed a rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal has approached the state women’s commission, alleging that the bishop and his aides have been insulting her on social media platforms.

Observing that the complaint is serious, the commission on Wednesday registered a case in this regard.

Commission chairperson and CPM leader M C Josephine said the commission has asked the state police chief and cyber police to submit a report within 10 days. “The commission received the complaint from the nun on Wednesday and will take strong action in this case,’’ she said.

The chairperson said a similar case had been registered by the commission earlier and district police chief, Kottayam, had been asked to probe. The police have told the commission that the investigation is in progress. When such a probe is already on, it is disturbing to see that the complainant nun has been targeted again on social media, she said.

According to sources close to the nun, a YouTube channel is airing items aimed at tarnishing her image. Meanwhile, a sessions court in Kottayam has issued summons to Bishop Mulakkal to appear before the court on November 11. Mulakkal was removed as the bishop of Jalandhar following his arrest in the rape case last year. He is currently out on bail.