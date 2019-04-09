Kerala nun rape case: SIT files chargesheet against Franco Mullakal

Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent in Kerala between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. The SIT has charged Mulakkal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rape, criminal intimidation, unnatural sex and wrongful confinement.

The development comes days after nuns met with the Kottayam Superintendent of Police and complained about the delay in filing of the chargesheet in the case. The nun had hinted that Mulakkal could try to interfere in the proceedings and said that even after being stripped of his responsibilities he mingles with the administrative matters of Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

“We believe that Bishop Angelo is the apostolic administrator of Jalandhar diocese. But when we see the kind of letters (being issued by the diocese PRO and Missionaries of Jesus congregation head), we doubt whether Bishop Franco still wields power in the diocese,” Sister Anupama, a representative of the protesting nun, had told reporters at Kuravilangad.

