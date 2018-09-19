Kerala nun rape case LIVE: Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be interrogated today, arrives at Crime Branch

This is the second police interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the crime (Express photo.) This is the second police interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the crime (Express photo.)

The Kerala police on Wednesday will question Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun. A five-member team led by Vaikom Dy SP K Subhash will interrogate the priest at the Crime Branch.

This is the second police interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the alleged crime. Earlier, a police team from Kerala had travelled to Jalandhar to question him. When asked why Mulakkal was not arrested, the team head, DSP K Subhash, said the senior priest had “cooperated” during questioning and that they would return to Bishop’s residence “if required”.

Mulakkal, on Tuesday, approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea before the questioning began. “Arrest of the bishop would happen only if there is required evidence in the case, reporting of which was delayed by nearly two years,’’ sources said.