Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Kerala nun rape case LIVE: Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be interrogated today, arrives at Crime Branch

Kerala nun rape case LIVE: This is the second interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the alleged crime. Earlier, a police team from Kerala had travelled to Jalandhar to question him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2018 11:09:23 am
Kerala nun rape case LIVE: This is the second police interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the crime (Express photo.)

The Kerala police on Wednesday will question Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun. A five-member team led by Vaikom Dy SP K Subhash will interrogate the priest at the Crime Branch.

This is the second police interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the alleged crime. Earlier, a police team from Kerala had travelled to Jalandhar to question him. When asked why Mulakkal was not arrested, the team head, DSP K Subhash, said the senior priest had “cooperated” during questioning and that they would return to Bishop’s residence “if required”.

Mulakkal, on Tuesday, approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea before the questioning began. “Arrest of the bishop would happen only if there is required evidence in the case, reporting of which was delayed by nearly two years,’’ sources said.

Live Blog

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulkkal will be questioned by Kerala police today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

10:54 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Bishop Franco Mulakkal on his way to Kochi
10:16 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Security heightened at Crime Branch
10:15 (IST) 19 Sep 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal will be questioned by Kerala police today for allegedly raping a nun. While the bishop has denied the charges, the nun has accused Church authorities of inaction. Follow this space to track the latest news

Nuns at a protest against the delay in action against the bishop accused of sexually exploiting a nun, in Kochi. (PTI photo)

Jalandhar diocese’s Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is at the centre of the controversy, has denied the charges levelled by the nun, saying that a “conspiracy” has been hatched by a group of people who are against the church. A group of Catholic nuns has backed the nun and held a public protest to demand the immediate arrest of the bishop.

