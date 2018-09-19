Kerala nun rape case LIVE: Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be interrogated today, arrives at Crime Branch

The Kerala police on Wednesday will question Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun. A five-member team led by Vaikom Dy SP K Subhash will interrogate the priest at the Crime Branch.
This is the second police interrogation that bishop Mulakkal will face in connection with the alleged crime. Earlier, a police team from Kerala had travelled to Jalandhar to question him. When asked why Mulakkal was not arrested, the team head, DSP K Subhash, said the senior priest had “cooperated” during questioning and that they would return to Bishop’s residence “if required”.
Mulakkal, on Tuesday, approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea before the questioning began. “Arrest of the bishop would happen only if there is required evidence in the case, reporting of which was delayed by nearly two years,’’ sources said.
Welcome to the live blog. Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal will be questioned by Kerala police today for allegedly raping a nun. While the bishop has denied the charges, the nun has accused Church authorities of inaction. Follow this space to track the latest news