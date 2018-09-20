Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal questioned for seven hours

Franco Mulakkal in Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Franco Mulakkal in Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of rape by a nun, was questioned by Kerala Police for seven hours on Wednesday, but no decision was taken on his arrest.

Kottayam S P Hari Sankar, who led the team which questioned the bishop, said the questioning would continue on Thursday as the investigation is not yet over. The bishop is cooperating and attempts to clear contradictions in statements are underway, he said. A decision on the next course of action would be taken only after analysing the statements of the bishop, he said after the questioning at Tripunithura near here.

This is the second time that the bishop was questioned by Kerala police in connection with the rape case. Last month, a team of Kerala Police had gone to Jalandhar to record his statement.

As the case does not have reliable scientific evidence, police sources said they are banking on circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses. Sources said the bishop has said that he hadn’t stayed at the mission house in Kottayam on the night of May 5, 2014 — it is alleged that he raped the nun for the first time that night. “The bishop has said he visited the mission house that night, but left after dinner. He stuck to the stand that the nun was taking revenge upon him because he took disciplinary action against her,’’ sources said.

Meanwhile, the nuns’ protest demanding the arrest of the bishop continued for the twelfth day. Save Our Sisters Action Council took out a march to the office of the Kochi IG, demanding the arrest of the bishop.

Activists of All India Youth Federation, the youth wing of CPI, waved black flags as the bishop came out of the police station after questioning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App