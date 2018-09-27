Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Kerala nun rape case: High Court reserves order on Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea

The 54-year-old had moved an application for regular bail before the Kerala High Court. He has been currently sent to judicial custody till October 6 by Pala Judicial Magistrate Court. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 27, 2018 1:28:55 pm
Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Express photo.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a bail plea by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested for allegedly raping a nun. The court will now pronounce the order on October 3, reported ANI. The 54-year-old had earlier moved an application for regular bail before the Kerala High Court.

Pala Judicial Magistrate Court had earlier on Monday sent rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal to judicial custody till October 6.

Mulakkal was arrested by the Kerala Police on September 21 after three days of continuous interrogation. Police sources said while Mulakkal, during interrogation, stuck to his claim that he did not rape the nun, he was arrested following contradictions in his statements, circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses, and the nun’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.

In June, a nun had complained that Mulakkal had raped her 13 times at the mission house in Kottayam district, over a period of two years from May 5, 2014. She had said she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act even after repeated complaints. While the police registered a case in Kottayam on June 28, the probe against him dragged on for nearly three months.

 

