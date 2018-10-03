Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Kerala nun rape case: HC rejects Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea

The Kerala High Court Wednesday rejected the bail plea of bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested in connection with the rape of a nun.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 10:58:21 am
kerala nun rape case, kerala bishop case, Bishop Franco Mulakkal arrested, kerala bishop arrested, kerala rape case Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been in jail since September 24. (File Photo)

The Kerala High Court Wednesday rejected the bail plea of bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested in connection with the rape of a nun. Mulakkal has been in jail since September 24. The HC had earlier reserved its order in the case on September 27.

Mulakkal, 54, was arrested by the Kerala Police on September 21 after three days of continuous interrogation. Sources told The Indian Express that Mulakkal maintained that he had not raped the nun.

In June, a nun had alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal over a period of two years from May 5, 2014, at the mission house in Kottayam district. She said she approached the police after church authorities refused to act on her complaints. A case was registered in Kottayam on June 28.

