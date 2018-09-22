Kerala nun rape case: Christian groups welcome former bishop’s arrest, supporters cry foul

Punjab Christian Movement members outside the Bishop house in Jalandhar Friday. (Express photo) Punjab Christian Movement members outside the Bishop house in Jalandhar Friday. (Express photo)

As the news of the arrest of the former bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, broke on Friday, members of Punjab Christian Movement gathered outside Bishop house here in the evening and distributed sweets. Kerala Police arrested him a day after he was relieved by Pope Francis of the Catholic Bishop Conference of India.

Mulakkal’s supporters protested the police action on the premises of Bishop house.

Punjab Christian Movement president Hamid Masih said Mulakkal has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community by raping a nun and he shouldn’t be given bail.

“The authorities should order an inquiry into the transactions of Rs 200-300 crore that took place in Jalandhar diocese in last three months. We suspect that the former bishop had used that money for personal purposes,” he said.

Peter Sahota, a member of Roman Catholic Union, said that they welcome the arrest as Jesus has punished him for his act.

“We never wanted him to be appointed as the bishop at the first place. In Punjab, a Punjabi Father must be appointed as the bishop,” he said.

On the other hand, Mulakkal’s supporters staged a protest on the premises of Bishop house. Raising slogans against Kerala Police, they claimed the former bishop was innocent. “He has been arrested under the pressure of the protest led by nuns. We will submit a memorandum to the Kerala government to release the former bishop as soon as possible and investigate the matter on merit basis, not under pressure,” said a supporter.

