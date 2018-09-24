Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till October 6

Bishop Franco Mulakkal after being arrested on Friday night Bishop Franco Mulakkal after being arrested on Friday night

Pala Judicial Magistrate Court Monday sent rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal to judicial custody till October 6, ANI reported. After three days of interrogation, he was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a nun repeatedly.

Mulakkal was produced in court on Saturday, following which he was sent to two-day police custody.

Although Mulakkal’s counsel had moved a bail application, the court had allowed the prosecution plea for two-day custody as the accused had to be taken to various places for gathering evidence.

In the remand report submitted in the court, the police said the medical examination confirmed that the nun was sexually assaulted. It said the bishop had used his spiritual authority to exploit the nun. A day with the bishop programme was also misused by the bishop, the report said.

They said Mulakkal tried to manoeuvre the investigation by influencing witnesses. Seeking his custody, the police said the dress worn by the bishop at the time of the rape and his laptop have to be recovered.

In a fresh round of interrogation that began in Kerala last week, the police questioned the priest for three days. Police sources said while Mulakkal, during interrogation, stuck to his claim that he did not rape the nun, he was arrested following contradictions in his statements, circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses, and the nun’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.

