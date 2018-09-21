Kerala nun rape case: Accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal grilled for third straight day

Nuns protest demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal, who has been accused of raping a nun, in Kochi. (Express photos by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Nuns protest demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal, who has been accused of raping a nun, in Kochi. (Express photos by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

The Kerala police Friday grilled Roman Catholic priest Franco Mulakkal for the third consecutive day over allegations rape levelled by a nun against him. The police have sought legal opinion as to whether Mulakkal, whose anticipatory bail plea is pending before the high court, can be arrested before his petition is disposed of.

“Investigation is going in the right direction. The government is with the victim. The government is with the nuns staging the protest. Certainly, the government will take all necessary steps to identify the culprits and bring the guilty to book,” senior Kerala Minister E P Jayarajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Thursday, the Vatican had relieved Mulakkal of the administrative responsibilities of Jalandhar diocese of Missionaries of Jesus. An official communication from Apostolic Nunciature in Delhi said the Pope had received a letter from Mulakkal offering to “step aside temporarily” from the administrative job of the diocese.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had agreed to hear Mulakkal’s anticipatory bail plea on September 25. The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the matter, is also likely to finish its proceedings by today.

Mulakkal had earlier refuted the allegations levelled against him saying that a “conspiracy” has been hatched by a group of people who are against the church. He also accused the nun of lying as he had ordered action against her in the past. “The nun is lying, made up the case against me because I had ordered action against her. Police have no evidence against me that’s why they have not arrested me,” said Mulakkal.

In June, the nun from the Missionaries of Jesus made a police complaint against the congregation’s patron bishop Mulakkal, of raping her and subjecting her to unnatural sex on multiple occasions over two years since May 2014. A case was registered by the Kottayam police on June 28.

