Nun found dead inside Kerala school well

A 55-year-old nun was found dead inside a well in a convent in Kollam’s Pathanapuram. According to IE Malayalam, staff members of the convent found the nun’s body at around 9 am on Sunday. The police were informed about the incident and are investigating the cause of the death.

Reports said there was blood as well as signs of the body being dragged near the well. Blood stains are visible in the nun’s room too, leading the police to treat the death as suspicious. They are waiting for the post-mortem report to proceed.

The nun, who used to stay alone in a room in the convent, has rejoined work on Friday after a weeklong leave. Other inmates have claimed she had some health issues. The nun has been teaching at the convent for the last 12 years.

The death is reminiscent of the Sister Abhaya case that rocked Kerala in 1992. Abhaya was found dead inside a well in St Pius X Convent in Kottayam. The case was handed over to the CBI after local police wrote it off as suicide. In 2009, two priests and a nun were charged with the murder of Abhaya and destruction of evidence. It is alleged that Abhaya was murdered after she learnt about the two priests having illicit relations with a sister of the convent. The trial proceedings are still pending before the CBI special court and all the accused are out on bail.

More details are awaited.

