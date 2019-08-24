‘I may be killed’: Kerala nun refuses to apologise after issued showcause notice

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Kerala Saturday issued a showcause notice to expelled nun Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had led protests against rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. The FCC demanded she withdraws her police complaint against a local superior nun and issue an apology for the same.

Reacting at the notice issued to her, the nun told IndianExpress.com, “They have demanded that I fully apologise and withdraw the case. That’s not going to happen. They should apologise to me for disparaging me for the way they have been torturing me from September 2018 onwards. If they accept me, I don’t have any problems. It’s not for me only. No woman must be subject to male domination.”

Sister Lucy had filed a police complaint earlier this week for wrongful confinement by the nuns at the convent. Following her expulsion, Sr Lucy was asked to leave the premises by the congregation. She, however, continued to stay there.

“Just like you stub a cigarette under your feet after smoking, that’s how they are treating women like me,” she said asserting that there was no place for compromise. She added that she was not afraid no matter how many threats she received.

Holding the FCC responsible for any untoward incident that might happen to her, Sr Lucy said, “I may be killed. I have to die one day anyway. An unnatural murder maybe what’s destined for me. FCC and its province in Mananthavady will be responsible for it. I will always be here at the convent in Mananthavady. I have also asked for protection from the police. But they have not done anything so far.”

The FCC officials had sent a letter to Sr Lucy’s mother, asking her to take her daughter back home since she has been relieved of all responsibilities as a nun in the congregation. Sr Lucy, meanwhile, has challenged her expulsion and sent a letter to the Vatican.