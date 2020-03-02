Follow Us:
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Kerala: Nun Lucy Kalapura appeal against dismissal rejected

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: March 2, 2020 2:40:28 am
Lucy Kalapura, Catholic nun Lucy Kalapura, Kerala nun Lucy Kalapura, Lucy Kalapura gender justice, Vatican, kerala nun suspended, kerala nun suspended from church, franciscan clarist congregation Lucy Kalapura, a Catholic nun from Kerala. (Source: Indian Express Malayalam/File)

Kerala Catholic nun Lucy Kalapura’s tussle with the Franciscan Clarist Congregation took a new turn on Sunday with Supreme Tribunal of Segnatura Apostolica-Rome, the highest judicial authority in Catholic Church, rejecting her final appeal against dismissal from the congregation.

Kalapura (53) a teacher at a school in Wayanad, said she got a letter from the tribunal, informing her of the development. “I am not going to leave the convent. I have already moved a petition in the local court. I am not bothered by the Church law and its bodies. I have faith in Indian legal system.”

Kalapura, who raised issues concerning and gender justice within the convent, has had strained relations with her superiors for years. But things came out in the open after she participated in an agitation demanding arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a case pertaining to the rape of a nun.

