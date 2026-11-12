Kerala NRI party head arrested for forging ED letter to ‘extort’ credit society

The chairperson of the Kerala Pravasi Association (KPA) has been arrested on charges of forging an ED letter with “the intention of fraudulently obtaining information from a prominent credit society and extorting money,” police said.

KPA is an NRI-led political movement, which joined hands with the state’s ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ernakulam rural police arrested Rajendran Vellapalath, a middle-east based businessman, on Thursday. He was later sent to judicial custody.

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Rajendran is also the founder of Indiafirst, a hyper local news and OTT streaming platform, which is based in Kozhikode.

Rajendran was booked under sections 308 (extortion), 319 (2) (cheating by falsely representing an identity), and 340 (2) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).