Kerala now has third-most active coronavirus cases in country

As its Covid-19 cases surge, Kerala has now climbed to the third position among states with the highest number of active cases. With a record daily caseload of 8830 reported on Wednesday, the active cases in the state went up to 67,061. Only Maharashtra and Karnataka have more active cases, with 2,60,363 and 1, 07,737, respectively (as on September 29).

While the all-India figure for proportion of active cases is 15.42 per cent, Kerala’s is 33 per cent. Though the national average was also 33 per cent on August 1, then the graph of active cases since then has been on a decline, in contrast to Kerala’s northbound graph.

The average positivity rate in the state has hovered at around 12 per cent for the last one week.

And although the positivity rate has been consistently high for the last couple of weeks, Kerala has not consistently increased its testing in line with this graph. On Wednesday, for example, the state tested an all-time daily record of 63,682 samples. But on Tuesday, it tested 57,775 samples after Monday’s 33,585.

On Tuesday, an all-party meeting had decided to suspend all political agitations and other events where social distancing norms could not be maintained.

