Kerala now has India’s tallest Shiva lingam

Kerala now has the tallest Shiva lingam in the country after the India Book of Records certified the 111.2-feet structure of Maheshwaram Sri Shiva Parvathy Temple at Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The cylindrical structure has eight floors, six of which represent chakras or energy centres of the human body. Temple authorities are now hoping the shiva lingam will enter the Limca and Guinness Book of Records.

Pilgrims would be able to see a ‘kailasam’, a replica of Himalayas, and idols of Shiva and Parvati from the top of the shiva lingam. The pathway is adorned with murals and statues with 108 shiva lingams on the base floor.

It is the only temple in the world, where devotees can worship 12 Jyothirlingam of Lord Shiva and 32 forms of Lord Ganesha at one place.

Previously, Kotinlinga temple in Karnataka’s Kolar district held the distinction measuring 108 ft.