Kerala: No need for ED probe into state cooperative sector, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday rejected a demand by his former Cabinet colleague and Left-backed legislator K J Jaleel for a probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged black money deals of Opposition UDF legislator P K Kunhalikutty and said the central agency does not need to probe into the state’s cooperative sector.

Jaleel had alleged that Kunhalikutty, a senor IUML leader, had made fraudulent transactions to the tune of Rs 1,021 crore at party-controlled A N Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram and sought an ED probe.

But Vijayan said, “Such a demand (for ED probe) is not right. The state government has a very effective mechanism to look into such issues. The state cooperative department has initiated action against A R Nagar Cooperative Bank but could not proceed further due to a stay from the court.”

Pulling up Jaleel, Vijayan said the latter’s faith in ED might have strengthened after the agency questioned him (in a case pertaining to illegal import of religious texts and dates through diplomatic route).