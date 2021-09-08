scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Kerala: No need for ED probe into state cooperative sector, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Pulling up KJ Jaleel, Vijayan said the latter’s faith in ED might have strengthened after the agency questioned him (in a case pertaining to illegal import of religious texts and dates through diplomatic route)

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
September 8, 2021 2:58:16 am
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday rejected a demand by his former Cabinet colleague and Left-backed legislator K J Jaleel for a probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged black money deals of Opposition UDF legislator P K Kunhalikutty and said the central agency does not need to probe into the state’s cooperative sector.

Jaleel had alleged that Kunhalikutty, a senor IUML leader, had made fraudulent transactions to the tune of Rs 1,021 crore at party-controlled A N Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram and sought an ED probe.

But Vijayan said, “Such a demand (for ED probe) is not right. The state government has a very effective mechanism to look into such issues. The state cooperative department has initiated action against A R Nagar Cooperative Bank but could not proceed further due to a stay from the court.”

Pulling up Jaleel, Vijayan said the latter’s faith in ED might have strengthened after the agency questioned him (in a case pertaining to illegal import of religious texts and dates through diplomatic route).

