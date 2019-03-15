Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Today Results: Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-112 Results to be announced shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-nirmal-lottery-today-results-nr-112/

Kerala Lottery Today Results: Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-112 Results to be announced shortly

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 112 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Lottery Today Results: Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-112 Results to be announced shortly
With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. (Reuters Photo)

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 112 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR 102. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kharge to boycott Lokpal meeting again, says Opposition can't be made voiceless
2 Fair trial not possible if Sajjan Kumar granted bail: CBI to SC on 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
3 Lalu Yadav's bail plea: SC seeks CBI response