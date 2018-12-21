Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 95 results announced today

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-95 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-95 today. The bumper prize is worth Rs 60 lakhs, followed by Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The LIVE results will be out at 3 pm and full results will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 4 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30. The first prize of the bumper is 4 crore while its lottery ticket costs Rs 150 and is available in every lottery agency.