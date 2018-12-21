Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 94 results to be announced today

Toggle Menu
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 94 Results Today: The results will be out at 2.55 pm and will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 3.50 pm.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 94 Results announced.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 94 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Nirmal Lottery today. The bumper prize is worth Rs sixty lakhs. The results will be out at 2.55 pm and will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 3.50 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with identification proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30. The first prize of the bumper is 4 crore while its lottery ticket costs RS 150 and is available in every lottery agency.

