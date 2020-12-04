Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-201 Today Results announced: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Photo source: ieMalayalam.com)

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-201 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Friday announced the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-199. The first prize winner is ticket number NY-246268 which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number NZ-653210 which bagged Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers NN-571757, NO-522911, NP-188556, NR-819933, NS-390480, NT-406766, NU-694190, NV-495269, NW-396087, NX-641354, NY-607314, NZ-128765.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-201 Today Results: check here

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers NN 246268, NO 246268, NP 246268, NR 246268, NS 246268, NT 246268, NU 246268, NV 246268, NW 246268, NX 246268, NZ 246268. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.