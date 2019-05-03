Toggle Menu
Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-119 Today Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-nirmal-lottery-nr-119-results-winners-5709139/

Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-119 Today Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 119 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala State Akshaya Lottery AK-393 Today Results: Winners to be announced soon
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Friday announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR-119. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India again extends retaliatory tariff deadline on US products till May 16
2 CIC postpones hearing on refusal of PMO to give details of graft complaints against ministers
3 Shiv Sena slams Congress for questioning timing of JeM chief Masood Azhar listing