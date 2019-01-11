Toggle Menu
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-103 Today Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-nirmal-lottery-nr-103-today-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5533404/

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-103 Today Results: Winners to be announced soon

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 103 result, kerala lottery result nr 103, kerala lottery result nr 103 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today nirmal, kerala lottery result nirmal, kerala lottery result nirmalnr 103, nirmal lottery nr 103 result today, nirmallottery nr 103 result today live
Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 102 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR 102. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Centre can take up Kashmir issue with Hurriyat: Farooq Abdullah
2 NGT stays Lakhwar project, asks panel to appraise it afresh
3 British High Commission granted consular access to Christian Michel