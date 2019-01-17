Kerala: NGT seeks report on sand mining

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report in The Indian Express, the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday sought a reply from the Kollam District Magistrate on the environmental impact of sand mining in the coastal village of Alappad in Kerala.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DM to submit the report within a month. The bench took cognizance of a report in The Indian Express titled, “17-year-old’s video gets Kerala talking of impact of sand mining”.

The matter will now be heard on March 29. In a video, Kavya S, a class XII student, spoke about the environmental impact of the decades-long black sand mining activity in her village. “In the video, all I have done is express the pain of the people in my village. It’s not a political speech. In my own little way, I’m happy I could contribute to the cause and I’m glad that the public of Kerala are supporting us,” Kavya said.