Kerala: Newborn’s mother alleges rape in CPM office

A young woman has alleged that a CPM worker sexually abused her at a party office in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

According to police, the incident came to the fore on March 16 when local people found a newborn abandoned near a house.

Following an alert from the district child welfare committee, local police registered a case and tracked down the newborn’s mother. During questioning, the 20-year-old woman told the police that she was sexually abused by a CPM worker at the party’s area committee office, said police.

Although police have registered a case and named the accused party worker in the FIR, officials are reluctant to reveal the name, allegedly under pressure from the CPM leadership.

Investigating officer P Pramod said, “We have named the accused in the FIR, but his name would not be revealed at this stage. We are withholding his name to protect the woman….”

CPM leaders rejected the woman’s allegation. Party leader K B Subash said the allegation was aimed at tarnishing the party’s image at the time of elections. The party would welcome an investigation, he said.