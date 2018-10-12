Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Kerala’s famed Nehru Trophy Boat race to be held on Nov 10

Kerala’s famed Nehru Trophy Boat race to be held on Nov 10

The annual event was delayed by two months this year due to devastating floods in Kerala. It will take place on November 10 this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 10:49:39 pm
kerala boat race, kuttanad boat race, kerala boat race this year, Alappuzha boat race, isaac thomas, Nehru Trophy Boat Race, kerala floods, kerala tourism, indian express This year’s boat race will take place on November 10 in Alappuzha. (Representational Image/Wikimedia Commons)

Kerala’s famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on November 10 in Alappuzha’s Kuttanad, said state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. The annual event was delayed by two months this year due to devastating floods in Kerala. On Friday, Isaac tweeted regarding the development and asked people to join the event in solidarity with Kuttanad.

“Kuttanad is open for business after floods. Come and enjoy the backwaters. Let’s us celebrate annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race, though two months delayed, on second Saturday,10th November. This is the first major tourism event after the floods. Come in solidarity with Kuttanad,” he tweeted.

The event is expected to revive the tourism in the flood-hit state that is returning back to life after the heavy rains and floods this year that left at least 493 people dead. The state has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 25,000 crore. This will be 66th Nehru boat race in the state.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Watch Now
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Buzzing Now
Advertisement