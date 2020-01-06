Kerala: Muslim Youth League to build ‘black wall’ against Amit Shah in Kozhikode

Amit Shah is expected to land in the city on Jan 15 to participate in a pro-CAA rally. Amit Shah is expected to land in the city on Jan 15 to participate in a pro-CAA rally.

As a mark of protest against the Centre’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) plans to erect a 35-km long ‘black wall’ when Home Minister Amit Shah lands in Kozhikode on January 15.

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) announced Monday that it will line up nearly 1 lakh people wearing black clothes from the helipad at West Hill to the Calicut International Airport as part of a ‘black wall’ protest against the home minister. Shah is expected to land in the city on Jan 15 to participate in a pro-CAA rally.

Ahead of the black wall protest, the MYL also plans to print the famous 1893 Chicago speech of Swami Vivekananda and distribute the same at public places on January 12, the birth anniversary of the Indian philosopher.

MYL general secretary PK Firos said at a press conference in Kozhikode that the police under Amit Shah’s control and RSS functionaries are orchestrating violence against those protesting the citizenship law. He alleged that the home minister is asking RSS leaders and workers to initiate violence on the model of what happened in 2002 in Gujarat. The violence against JNU students Sunday night by armed mobs was evidence of that, he said.

