Kerala Muslim outfit challenges new law on triple talaq in Supreme Court

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which criminalises the practice of instant divorce through ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims, it was challenged in the Supreme Court Friday. Kerala Muslim outfit Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, moved the apex court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional.

The newly enacted law deems instant talaq or talaq-e-biddat becomes a criminal offence, carrying a sentence of up to three years for Muslim men who give instant talaq (divorce) to their wives.

The Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha 99-84 after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) came out in support, while allies Janata Dal (United) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walked out, and Opposition parties Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) did a no-show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Lok Sabha election campaigning witnessed speeches that entailed about the Triple Talaq Bill, termed the practice as ‘archaic’ and ‘medieval’ after the presidential assent Thursday.

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” PM Modi had tweeted, while thanking parties who supported the passage of the Bill.

Opposition to the Triple Talaq ordinance

Opposition parties have pointed out the issue of criminalisation of instant talaq. Calling out the bill as “anti-Islam”, Asaduddin Owaisi had stated during the arguments that the bill imprisons the husband for three years and claimed that this is against the criminal jurisprudence. “Introducing a law will not eradicate social evil,” Owaisi said. He added that when the Supreme Court has banned instant triple talaq then why does the government want to imprison a Muslim man.

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Kerala’s capital Shashi Tharoor, in one of the debates on the issue in the Parliament, said he is not “defending Triple talaq” but was opposing the Bill because of the “text, draft and thrust of this Bill”.

“This Bill conflates civil law and criminal law by criminalising the act of triple talaq, which is an irregular form of divorce already null and void in our country post the decision of the Supreme Court in Shayara Bano Vs Union of India,” he had said.