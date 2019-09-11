Kerala municipality caught between SC demolition order, residents’ plight

Torn between an ultimatum by the Supreme Court to demolish flats constructed in violation of CRZ norms, and the predicament of 350-odd families residing at these apartments, the Maradu municipality near Kochi has adopted a two-pronged strategy — to serve eviction notices to the residents and to approach the state government to protect their rights.

Last week, the Supreme Court had asked the Maradu municipality to implement its earlier order to demolish the four apartment complexes and file a compliance report on or before September 20.

While municipal officials were sent Tuesday to serve eviction notices to the flat owners, asking them to vacate the apartments within five days, the council meeting passed two resolutions, asking the state government to ensure that the residents are protected. The municipality has also invited expression of interest from agencies to raze down the structures.

As protests over the government’s decision to implement the SC order gathered steam, the ruling Congress in the municipal body moved a resolution, asking the government to protect the interests of the flat owners. It wanted the government to move a review petition in the court. The CPI(M)-led Opposition moved another resolution, which wanted the government to inform the SC that the ruling could not be implemented.

Council vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil said the municipal body has no other option but to address the concern of the residents. “As peoples’ representatives, we have to share the pain of the owners. At the same time, our officials are going ahead with the plan to demolish the flats,” he said.

While officials went to the flats with eviction notices, some residents refused to accept it. They shut the gate of the complex to prevent the officials from entering the flats.

Meanwhile, to mobilise public opinion against the demolition drive, flat owners are set to observe a dawn-to-dusk fast on Wednesday, when Kerala celebrates Onam festival. The fast would be held under the aegis of Maradu House Protection Committee, a forum of the flat owners.