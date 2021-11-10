Kerala to SC: No rejuvenation can help Mullaperiyar dam

The Mullaperiyar dam has “deteriorated” and “no amount of rejuvenation by any means can perpetuate the 126 years old” reservoir, the Kerala government has told the Supreme Court as the state administration is caught in a dispute over the structure with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the state called for construction of a new dam and said there is a limit to the number of years one can keep dams in service through maintenance and strengthening measures.

“All over the world, citizens, governments and organisations have begun to review the safety of their dams as per modern standards and design criteria. Many dams have already been dismantled or decommissioned in an attempt to allay the fears of the people living downstream and to ensure safety to their lives and properties,” it said in the affidavit filed on Monday.

The Kerala government backs the construction of a new dam downstream Mullaperiyar while Tamil Nadu supports maintaining the existing structure. Built in 1895 on the banks of Periyar River in Idukki district of Kerala, the dam is maintained by Tamil Nadu.

The Kerala government told the court it has submitted that if the water level at Mullaperiyar is maintained at a higher level, the release from it will affect the Idukki reservoir which is already full.

“Hence, in a worst scenario of a cascading failure of Mullaperiyar and Idukki, it will result in a catastrophe which is beyond imagination affecting the life and property of lakhs of people residing downstream,” the affidavit contended, adding that the only practical solution was to build a new dam.

Kerala pointed out that Tamil Nadu was not able to maintain the level at 138 feet on October 31 this year even after increasing the discharge through the spillway.

The state urged the court to direct the Supervisory Committee of the dam to reconsider the rule curve (water level to be maintained on different dates) prepared by Tamil Nadu in consultation with the Central Water Commission.

The state’s affidavit was in response to a plea by some Kerala residents who had raised safety concerns about the dam after heavy rainfall in the area. Hearing the petition, the top court on October 28 directed that the water level in the reservoir should be maintained not above 139.5 feet — as recommended by the supervisory committee — till November 11,when it will take up the matter again.

The plea was filed by a resident, Joe Joseph, and office-bearers of the Kothamangalam block panchayat in Kerala.

The affidavit was filed days after Kerala withdrew permission granted to Tamil Nadu to fell trees near the dam to renovate its structure. The state said the grant of approval was a “serious lapse” by some officials.