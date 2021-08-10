Kerala MP seeks cells in medical colleges for sex reassignment surgery

The MP said the government must ensure that “all surgeries are conducted according to the Standards of Care developed by WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health]...”

CONGRESS MP from Idukki Dean Kuriakose has written to the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar requesting the setting up of dedicated cells in select government medical colleges in every state to conduct sex reassignment surgeries as well as psychological care of transgender persons seeking such a surgery.

The Kerala MP’s request comes on the heels of the suicide of Ananya Kumari Alex, the first transgender radio jockey of the state last month. Also the first transgender candidate in Kerala to contest in assembly polls, Alex reportedly faced post-surgery complications.

The MP said the government must ensure that “all surgeries are conducted according to the Standards of Care developed by WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health]…”