Kerala mother-daughter suicide: Police find note blaming husband, 4 of family arrested

A day after it emerged that a mother-daughter duo killed themselves over recovery proceedings following the family’s failure to repay their home loan, the police on Wednesday said they have found the woman’s suicide note blaming her husband and other family members for their death.

Chandran (50), a carpenter from Malayikkada near Neyyattinkara, and three of his family members, have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife Lekha and their daughter Vaishnavi (19). Chandran’s mother Krishnamma (80), aunt Santha (63) and uncle Kashinathan (67) are among those arrested.

Lekha blamed Chandran for “performing black magic” instead of taking any concrete steps to clear the dues. The protests against Canara Bank, which had initiated recovery proceedings against Chandran, subsided with the arrests.

However, three of the bank’s offices, including its regional office in Thiruvananthapuram, have been vandalised by irate residents.

Police and revenue department had earlier found that Lekha and Vaishnavi were forced to take the extreme step as the bank had set a deadline for repaying the loan of Rs 7 lakh.

The state government has sought a report from the bank.

Investigating officer Biju Nair said those arrested have not confessed to the crime yet. He said the suicide note would be subjected to scientific examination.

According to the suicide note purportedly written by Lekha and found pasted on a wall of the residence Wednesday morning, Chandran used to perform “black magic” at his home. “Poojas were performed behind the house, where notices from the bank were placed at a structure raised for black magic. He had never gone to the bank to enquire about the notices served over loan. Krishnamma had objected to the sale of house to clear the loan dues.”

Local panchayat member G Ramesh Kumar said that Chandran had been in the Middle East for nearly a decade. “He returned nine months back. Since then, he has been working as carpenter in the region. We were all aware about his outstanding housing loan and the bid to sell off the house to repay the loan. Now, we suspect that he was not keen to repay the defaulted loan at the behest of his mother. He used to perform witchcraft behind his house and did not socialise with local people,” said Kumar.