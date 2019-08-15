Kerala: Mosque opens doors for autopsy of landslide victims

When disaster came in the form of a collapsing hill at Kavalapara in Kerala’s Malappuram district last week, it not only levelled a village, but also the boundaries of religion.

As the bodies of 59 people, who were buried alive in the landslide, are being retrieved one after the other since last Friday, their post-mortem is being conducted in the building of a nearby mosque. Masjid Al-Mujahidin mosque at Pothukal has opened its doors to the dead — to Hindus, Muslims and Christians. The mosque committee has handed over its premises used by women to offer namaz for conducting post-mortem of the victims.

Tying together writing tables at the madrasa, post-mortem tables have been readied. Since last Friday, the final journey of the victims, irrespective of their religion, has started from the compound of this mosque.

Pothukal panchayat member Sulaiman Haji said the nearest government hospital where post-mortem is conducted is in Nilambur, about 25 km from the village. “After the landslide and flood, it was very difficult to take all bodies to Nilambur. When officials wanted a place for post-mortem, we approached the mosque committee and they readily handed over its premises.’’

Mosque committee secretary Kareem Kavanaseri said, “Humanity is above everything, including religion. When officials sought for a place to conduct post-mortem, I showed them a room attached to the mosque. After a day, the doctors sought more space. Then we decided to hand over the halls where women offer namaz. We have also provided the facility for cleaning the bodies after they are retrieved,” said Kareem, who is also a trader.

The post-mortem proceedings also continued on Monday, when Eid was observed. Kareem said no one in the community had objected to the gesture. “In this hour of crisis, we can’t think anything else,’’ he said. The mosque is managed by Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen.